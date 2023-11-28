GenZ expresses concern over shrinking wildlife habitat

Guwahati: To promote a better understanding of forest ecology in the urban landscape, biodiversity group Aaranyak organised an event titled ‘Nature’s Wonderland – A Journey of Curiosity,’ supported by the Wipro Foundation and LEA Associates South Asia Pvt. Ltd. (LASA), focusing on forest biodiversity at the Rani Reserve Forest, Kamrup District.

“With cities becoming the locus of the economy, trade, and logistics, landscapes around the world are changing due to rapid urbanisation. Cities are swelling with a population influx in search of education, employment, lifestyle, and healthcare at the cost of natural resources like land, air, forests, rivers, streams, wetlands, croplands, etc. Deforestation, the urban heat island (UHI) effect, freshwater scarcity, pollution, flash floods, and climate change are the pertinent issues clouding the metropolis,” Aaranyak stated through a press statement.

10 Rani High School students, led by Dr. Prarthana Mudoi and Kakali Buragohain, explored birdwatching with biologist Jigyas Boruah. Boruah shared insights on using binoculars, discussed bird ecology, and identified species like Scarlet Minivet, Bronzed Drongo, Black-hooded Oriole, White-throated Kingfisher, and Black-crested Bulbul in the Reserve Forest.

According to Aaranyak, forests in and around Guwahati “provide multiple environmental services like heat mitigation, air and noise pollution reduction, groundwater recharge, as well as other nature-based solutions, socio-economic, and psychological benefits”.

During the event, the young participants gained insight into GPS and trilateration for geo-location widely used in modern gadgets. Nature enthusiasts eased uphill fatigue by meditating to Kopili stream’s soothing sounds.

Students created a ‘Leaves Museum’ using fallen leaves collected on a trail, arranging them as a flower to showcase biodiversity. Another group depicted Lord Ganesha with leaves, highlighting the shrinking wild habitats and promoting Human-Elephant coexistence. The activity showcased Gen Z’s enthusiasm and awareness of environmental issues and biodiversity conservation.

The coordination and conduction of the journey were shouldered by Aaranyak’s Pranab Goswami and Wasima Begum, facilitated by Bijay Kalita and Bikash Goyari.

