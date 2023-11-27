Chotipara: Thousands of spectators from Assam and Meghalaya attended the 2nd edition of the 100 Drums Wangala festival in Chotipara, Goalpara district.

Organised by the Garo Cultural Forum and Garo Students’ Union, the two-day event showcased traditional dances and drum performances. 10 Garo Wangala Dance troupes participated, drawing crowds from Bongaigaon, Boko, and Meghalaya.

Garo tribal artists prepare their instruments just before to perform the traditional Wangala dance during the Garo people’s post harvest festival ‘100 Drums Wangala Festival’ at Chotipara in Assam’s Goalpara district along the Assam Meghalaya border on Saturday, 25th November, 2023. Photo: Kulendu Kalita.

The Gondenggre Wangala troupe of Dadenggre won the dance competition held during the festival. Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, the chief guest, emphasised the importance of preserving Garo culture. The festival featured a captivating 100 drums dance and concluded with a Wangala dance involving dignitaries, including Minister Rakkam Sangma.

Desal Bimik R Marak, President of Garo Cultural Forum, highlighted the festival’s continuation in Assam to promote Garo culture, rooted in giving thanks for the harvest to the Sun god.

