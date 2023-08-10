Assam: IIT Guwahati's iDEATE 23 event aims to empower NE startups

Guwahati: About 42 startups participated in iDEATE 23, a startup pitch event focussed on highlighting local entrepreneurial ideas on a national scale to attract investors to Assam and the North East. The event was organised by IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation in collaboration with IDFC First Bank.
Regional startups from various fields like Agriculture, Food, Biotech, Services, Robotics, Drone Technology, Automotive, and Healthcare participated in the event. 22 out of the 42 participating startups were shortlisted to present their ideas to experts from IIT-G and IDFC First Bank.
Prof. G. Krishnamoorthy, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors at IIT-G Research Park Foundation, said, “We are very enthusiastic about organising iDEATE 23 and adding value to the budding innovators and entrepreneurs while presenting the wonderful startup R&D Infrastructure set-up at IIT Guwahati Research Park.”
The winners of iDEATE 23 are as follows:
- Idea Stage Winner: Agrijod – a new way to gather agricultural supplies in Northeast India.
- POC Stage Winner: Pekhansa – a startup changing how hygienic panipuri is delivered through an automated vending machine.
- Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Stage Winner: DroneTech Labs – recognized for their groundbreaking drone technology developed for the Indian Army.
The top three winners will become entrepreneurs in residence at IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation, receive a fellowship, startup funding, and a chance to join the Leap to Unicorn Programme by IDFC First Bank, the organisers notified.
According to sources, a 4-day boot camp took place from July 24 to 29, 2023, where experts shared insights about the startup journey, including technology impact, government support, market strategies, pricing, fundraising, and investments.
The event’s outreach activities covered Assam for over a month, reaching out to more than 20 institutions, colleges, and incubation centers.
During the event, an agreement was signed between IIT-G Research Park Foundation and IDFC First Bank.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Notable attendees at the finale included Samir Baruah, a banking expert, Gitima Das Krishna from Invest India, Chaitanya Subhnaam from IDFC First Bank, and Jitesh Choudhury, Director-DAC- Govt. of India.
Dean of Industrial Interaction and Special Initiatives (II&SI) at IIT-G remarked, “iDEATE 2023 has been a celebration of innovation, a platform where disruptive ideas met guidance from industry experts, creating an ecosystem that fosters the spirit of entrepreneurship. We are immensely proud of all the participants and congratulate the winners for their outstanding contributions.”
The organisers further stated that iDEATE 23 seeks to promote innovation ecosystems and contribute to the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
Also Read | What does the Forest Amendment Act mean for NE?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Baghjan oil spill: NGT directs Tinsukia admin to compensate victims
- Elephants collide with freight trains in Assam, WB
- Arunachal: NSCN (Niki-Sumi) cadre killed in encounter in Tirap district
- Assam: IIT Guwahati’s iDEATE 23 event aims to empower NE startups
- What would be the most ethical way to rebuild humanity ‘off planet’?
- Nagaland startup secures NEDFi funding