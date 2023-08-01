Guwahati: Forest officials from the Territorial and Social Forestry Divisions in Lakhimpur received valuable training on various Forest Acts/Rules and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 during a sensitisation workshop held on July 30.

On Sunday, the ‘Legal Workshop on Forest Acts/Rules and Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and its application’ was jointly organised by the Divisional Forest Office (Territorial Division), Lakhimpur, and Aaranyak, a renowned research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation in Northeast India.

The event took place at the conference hall of the Divisional Forest Office (Social Forestry Division) in Japisajia, Lakhimpur.

During the workshop, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Lakhimpur, Ashok Das, engaged with the participants and shared his extensive experiences in dealing with various court cases throughout his forest officer career, a press statement from Aaranyak informed.

The workshop featured Advocate Ajoy Kumar Das, Senior Law Consultant of Aaranyak, and a practicing advocate at the Gauhati High Court, as the keynote speaker. Advocate Das elaborated on the distinctions and similarities between forest offenses and wildlife offenses.

The event commenced with the inauguration by Range Office (Protection), Rokibuddin Ahmed, and was attended by Range Officers H Nath, G Talukdar, and B Basumatary.

At the conclusion of the workshop, ACF Ashok Das praised all the participants for their active engagement, emphasising that the knowledge gained would significantly enhance their ability to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

