Assam: Aaranyak launches 7 rapid response units for human–elephant conflict mitigation

Guwahati: Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation, has formed seven Rapid Response Units (RRUs) in eastern Assam districts, including Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia, to address human-elephant conflict (HEC) and promote coexistence through community involvement.
Working with the British Asian Trust, Assam Forest Department, and support from the Darwin Initiative, Aaranyak established the RRUs after conducting extensive community consultations in July 2023.
The RRUs, comprising community members, will serve as early warning systems to mitigate HEC and foster peaceful coexistence. Through WhatsApp, they will inform nearby villages about elephant movements, creating a community guarding system.
The first RRU was established on July 5 in Majuli’s Ujoni area, with 58 community members from HEC-affected villages participating. Additional RRUs were formed in Lebangkola village (Dibrugarh district), Chatragua grant, Majumelia village (Sivasagar district), Sagunpora village, and Sankardev M.E. School (Jorhat district). The seventh RRU was formed in Sadiya, Tinsukia district.
Aaranyak involved Village Champions and voluntary Village Defense Parties members in the RRUs, with each RRU having an assigned spokesperson to coordinate with stakeholders and Aaranyak’s core team.
During the formation process, Aaranyak’s research official, Rubul Tanti, educated villagers on the impact of HEC, emphasising the importance of proactive RRUs for coexistence.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Key members like Zakir Islam Bora and Niranjan Bhuyan, along with others, played vital roles in the successful establishment of the RRUs.
Village champions, Manoj Chetia, Bidya Borborah, Sunil Taye, and Makhan Kalit, who received training from Aaranyak, were actively involved in the process, facilitating project activities in the project villages.
Also Read | Assam: ‘Cloud Collective’ to host 2nd edition of KK Tribute Night
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: CM Golay announces increase in pensions for former legislators
- Assam: Aaranyak launches 7 rapid response units for human–elephant conflict mitigation
- Assam Rifles finds itself in trying circumstances while maintaining peace in Manipur
- ‘Love jihad’ behind Golaghat triple murder: Assam CM
- Nagaland: War veterans honoured as Kargil Diwas observed
- Oppn walks out of Rajya Sabha over govt’s stance on Manipur issue