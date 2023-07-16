Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the NF Railway has apprehended at least 92 illegal immigrants in less than two months. The arrests were made in the month of June and during the first two weeks of July, this year.

The illegal immigrants were apprehended during different drives and checks conducted at various railway stations and trains over this zone.

In June, the RPF apprehended 62 illegal immmigrants, including 42 Rohingiyas and 20 Bangladeshi nationals. In July, the RPF has so far apprehended 30 illegal immigrants, including 18 Rohingiyas and 12 Bangladeshi nationals.

The latest arrests were made on July 11, when the RPF of Dharmanagar Post in a joint operation with the local police and BSF personnel conducted checking at Kumarghat railway station. They apprehended 12 Rohingiyas who had illegally entered into the Indian territory.

That same day, the RPF of Agartala with GRP/Agartala jointly conducted checking at Agartala railway station and apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering into Indian territory.

In another incident on July 10, the RPF of Jalpaiguri Post, during a check on train No 05750 (Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri Passenger) at Jalpaiguri station, apprehended one male Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered into Indian territory.

The apprehended illegal immigrants were handed over to the concerned GRP and BSF for necessary legal action.

The RPF has been conducting regular drives to detect and apprehend illegal migrants. These drives have been successful in deterring illegal immigration and in protecting the security of the country.

The RPF appealed to the public to provide any information they have about illegal migrants. Such information can be provided to the RPF through its helpline number 182.

