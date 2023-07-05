Shillong: A man, hailing from Assam, was lynched in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on the suspicion of being a cattle lifter, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at Baklagre village of Selsella on Monday night.
District Superintendent of Police, Vivekanand Singh, said the victim identified as Aynal Hoque of Purandiara village was severely beaten up by the villagers at Baklagre while he was trying to run away with two cows.
He said, Hoque was caught and lynched and by the time the police team reached the spot, he had succumbed to his injuries.
Hoque was arrested in the past and had a number of cases registered against him under Tura police station.
Also Read | Meghalaya: HNYM leader booked for giving away bows, arrows in Mukroh
