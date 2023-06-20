Guwahati: An elderly woman spent the entire night on Monday with her cow on National Highway 52 (NH-52) after a speeding vehicle left the animal injured in the Tinsukia district of upper Assam.
56-year-old Saraswati Kondo said, “When Bogi (the cow’s name) did not return to the cowshed yesterday, I went out searching and found it on the roadside late evening.”
“A speeding vehicle had hit it badly. It was bleeding from wounds on its back.”
Witnessing the plight of the cow and the elderly woman, residents of the area who spoke to EastMojo on Tuesday, demanded ambulance service for animals on Tuesday, June 20.
They said, “We urge the government to provide ambulances for injured and sick animals not only here but across the entire state.”
Kondo’s son called a veterinarian after she found the animal on NH-52. Although the cow was given three injections, there was no vehicle available at local veterinary dispensaries to carry injured animals. The elderly woman explained, “So I decided to stay with it during the night. How could I leave it alone?”
Her gesture was praised by local residents. Ranjeeta Nayak, a local said, “Her house is around 2 kilometers away from the accident site at Mankhowa 15 number line.” Nayak also revealed that the woman has always been kind to animals, feeding stray animals whenever possible.
Stray animals can be sighted on several National Highways of the state. Due to scarcity of grazing fields, sometime domestic animals roam around on the roads, locals said.
While local residents informed that accidents are frequent on NH-52, with speeding vehicles hitting animals on the road often, they asserted that awareness of traffic rules is necessary.
On Tuesday morning, Bogi was taken home by a vehicle and attended to by Kondo and her family. The doctor advised special care for the injured cow as most of its bones have suffered fractures.
