Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Monday. Loud explosion was heard as major blaze erupted at the refinery.

The fire incident was reported at the refinery which is located in Golaghat district. The explosion that followed reportedly shook the hydrocracker project.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and the process is on to bring the flames under control.

A person at the site of the fire at Numaligarh Refinery said, “We heard a sudden explosion. Then we saw smokes and the sky turned yellow. As we lived nearby, we rushed to the scene. We saw flames erupting from within and later found out that a fire had broken out at the Hydrocracker unit.”

The locals said that several people inside when the incident took place. “We hope that no fatalities are reported from the incident and the fire is brought under control as quickly as possible,” the local said.

