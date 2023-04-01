Jarapara: On the occasion of Bodofa (Father of Bodos) Upendra Nath Brahma’s 67th birth anniversary, “Students’ Day” was observed at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko on Friday.

It was observed after the Assam government declared that it will observe the birthday of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on March 31 as Students’ Day across the State.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

On the occasion, a seminar was organised at JN College, where Romeo P. Narzary, Dy Chief of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, took part as a chief guest. The seminar was presided over by the vice principal of the college Bijaya Deka.

Dr. Tapan Dutta, principal of the college, also took part in the seminar along with professor Bhairabi Boro, Ansuma Bodosa, and students.

Romeo P. Narzary urged the students in his speech to try their best to achieve their goals. Narzary said, “Find out what qualities you have, then develop those qualities and then you will be a successful person.”

Narzary added, “Under the BTR accord, Bodo medium schools should be provincialised, but it has not been implemented yet.”

“ABSU has been demanding relaxation of percentage for TET and other examinations for Bodo medium students, as percentage-wise, students studying in Bodo medium cannot compete with Assamese medium students. If the government gives us a few more years, our students will also be able to compete with students from other mediums,” added Narzary.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Dr. Tapan Dutta, principal of JN College, said that students of the college will soon be able to avail of training in swimming on the college premises. “For this, the college has signed an MoU with a sports cum cultural committee ‘Bogai’ who will provide training in swimming,” he added.

“On the other hand, the college had also signed an MoU with Boko Badminton Academy and Dream Cricket Academy for providing training in Badminton and cricket to our students,” Dutta said.

Also Read | Awaiting Centre nod to action plan on climate change: Assam minister

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









