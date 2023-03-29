Guwahati: Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organization, organized an education tour inside Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on March 28 and 29. The event was attended by 64 students from different high schools. In the midst of nature, this was an effort to rewild.
Activities and games included brain mapping, tree-hugging, landscape observation and expression, leaf album-making, Jeep safaris, and creative leaf collages.
The 64 students who attended the program belonged to six different schools located close to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and had grown up in this biodiversity-rich area. However, they didn’t get the opportunity to visit the wildlife sanctuary, Jayanta Kumar Pathak, a senior environment educator at Aaranyak said.
He further added, “We have facilitated a trip inside the sanctuary so that they can see and feel for themselves the rich biodiversity. It will definitely create a lasting impression on young minds and inspire them to conserve natural heritage.”
Aaranyak arranged the program with the Authority of Pabitora Wildlife Sanctuary and the Pobitora Ecotourism Development Society (PETDS) under the sponsorship of LEA Associates.
Apart from the Aaranyak team members, a Range officer of Pabitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Nayanjyoti Das, and Wildlife photographer and filmmaker, Champak Deka were present among others.
