Guwahati: A senior conservation biologist based in Northeast India, Dr Alolika Sinha has been nominated by the US Department of States to attend a professional exchange programme on the global climate crisis.

Dr Sinha, who is a senior biologist in Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) has been attending “The Climate Crisis: Working Together for Future Generations”, an initiative of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), USA. The IVLP is the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange programme.

The three-week exchange programme from 25 February to 18 March this year, is an inter-regional project for the Indo-Pacific and Central Asia. As part of this programme, Dr Sinha has interacted with the representatives from different Departments of Federal and State Governments, as well as non-profits and visited different sites to understand and share knowledge on addressing the climate crisis through climate mitigation and adaptation. This programme entails visits to four US cities- Washington D.C., San Francisco, New Orleans and Miami.

Dr Sinha, along with three other participants from the Indo-Pacific and central Asia cohort, was part of a special delegation that visited the White House and interacted with high officials from the Council of Environmental Equality (CEQ), Executive Office of the President. The CEQ advises the US President and develops policies on climate change, environmental justice, and wildlife conservation, among other areas.

The interactive sessions undertaken by Dr Sinha and her colleagues in this climate crisis cohort included discussions on cooperation and working effectively to mitigate and adapt to climate change, the Net-zero Government Initiative of the U.S., investing in green energy, forest management, and partnership for protected lands, among others. The resource persons represented academia, local environmental activists, city administration and researchers.

“I have used this opportunity to observe, learn and understand how the Federal and State Governments, non-profits, academicians and researchers in the US are working effectively for sustainability and climate resilience by creating alliances and coalitions.” Dr Sinha said.

During these high-level meetings, she interacted with the U.S. State Department, U.S. Department of Energy, Washington DC Mayor’s Office, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (New Orleans), private sector representatives, development agencies like the USAID, non-profits, environmentalists and conservationists.

She also had a fruitful discussion with her colleagues from different countries of the Indo-Pacific and Central Asia region and exchanged information on views on climate change mitigation and adaptation, and potential collaboration.

During the programme, Dr Sinha along with the entire cohort participated in several panel discussions in Washington DC and Miami. The cohort also had a wonderful opportunity of home hospitality from locals of San Francisco and took cultural tours in all the cities.

The IVLP is the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange programme which was initiated in 1940, through short-term exchanges with interlocutors in the United States and emerging foreign leaders. The IVLP participants are nominated and selected by diplomats at US consulates in their respective countries.

