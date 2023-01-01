GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off a fleet of 100 compressed natural gas (CNG)-run buses gifted by the Guwahati Smart City Limited to the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), here on Sunday.

The chief minister also inaugurated the city’s first CNG fuel station set up by Purba Bharti Gas Limited, named IndianOil RO Swagat CNG Station, near ISBT.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off the CNG-run buses in Guwahati on Sunday.

Notably, the Guwahati Smart City Limited, under its Smart City Mission, has procured these buses, which are equipped with air-conditioning, fire-detection, global positioning systems, etc. and will be operated by ASTC.

Addressing a public meeting at the location, Sarma said the launch of the CNG-run buses and inauguration of the city’s first CNG fuel station was a decisive step towards gradual but firm mitigation of the impacts of climate change and global warming.

Attributing excessive use of fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel as a prime reason behind the trend of global warming, the chief minister said the carbon emissions from the use of such sources of energy were creating climatic imbalances in many parts of the globe, including Assam.

“It is important that all must work together towards mitigating the impact of climate change and work out a long-term and permanent solution,” he said, adding that clean and green energy, such as CNG, held the answer to the problem.

He stated that across the world, major cities have already witnessed a significant transition to clean energy sources in many areas.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The gradual transition towards clean and green fuel in the public transport system of Guwahati will ensure the state will contribute towards the nation’s commitments on capping carbon emissions,” the chief minister said.

Sarma further said that by March 2023, Purba Bharti would be operating at least five CNG stations in the city and that in a couple of years, the total number of such fuel stations would go up to 50.

“Gradually, other public transport vehicles such as auto rickshaws and vans will also be brought under the ambit of CNG, as is the case in Delhi,” the chief minister said.

He also said the possibility of allowing CNG-run private vehicles would also be explored in the days to come, once the infrastructure required to cater to the same is in place.

“Purba Bharti will also provide piped natural gas (PNG) to the city’s households and the infrastructural work required to launch the service in Guwahati is currently under various stages of implementation,” Sarma added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stating that the gas to sell CNG is being brought from outside the state, the chief minister credited the visionary mindset of the Prime Minister for the latter’s role in implementing the gas-grid project, without which, Sarma said, “The launch of CNG stations in Assam wouldn’t have been possible.”

The chief minister appealed to the state’s transport department and the ASTC administration to make use of the 100 new CNG buses as an opportunity to transform itself into a profit-making and efficient organisation and shed the lethargic image it had developed over the years, owing to a number of avoidable and unavoidable reasons.

He further expressed hope that the ASTC would bring in the work ethic of corporate houses in its day-to-day working.

Also read | Special trains by NFR to clear winter rush of passengers

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









