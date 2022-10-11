Guwahati: President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati campus on October 13 during her visit to Assam.

The President will be accompanied by Assam Governor Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Information Technology Keshab Mahanta, along with other dignitaries.

During her visit to the campus, Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate ‘Param Kamrupa’ supercomputer facility and a high-power active and passive component laboratory of SAMEER at IIT Guwahati.

Welcoming the President, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “It is our honour and pleasure to welcome President of India Droupadi Murmu on her maiden visit to our campus. We are delighted that the Hon’ble President will inaugurate the Param Kamrupa, a one-of-its-kind supercomputer in the Northeastern region, under the National Supercomputing Mission. I look forward to showcasing IIT Guwahati’s work for the benefit of the Northeast region and its impact on the region.”

The event at IIT Guwahati will also include the virtual inauguration of Medical College and Hospital in Dhubri, and a foundation stone-laying ceremony for Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh by Droupadi Murmu.

