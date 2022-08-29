Assam: 3 held for gangrape of girl in Karimganj district

Silchar: Three men were arrested in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and gangraping a girl on Saturday, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the girl, who hails from a village in the Karimganj district, received a call from a man known to her and was asked to come to a location on Saturday evening.

As the girl knew that man, she went out without informing her family members. When she reached the spot, the man, along with three other persons, forcibly pushed her into a car, drove to a secluded area and gang-raped her, police said.

The girl’s family approached the Nilambazar police late at night after realising that their daughter was missing.

A team of police personnel led by Nilambazar police station’s officer-in-charge Deepjyoti Malakar conducted an operation in Dalgram near the Indo-Bangladesh border, about 25 km from Karimganj, on the same night and found the girl.

The men, who allegedly gang-raped her, were arrested on Sunday from different areas of Dalgram. The three arrested persons were identified as Rahim Uddin, Nasir Uddin and Suleman Ali, all from Dalgram. The girl’s medical examination was done, but the details of the test were not available when this report was filed.

Nilambazar police station’s officer-in-charge told reporters that the girl was abducted and gang-raped. “A manhunt is on to nab all the culprits involved in the crime,” Malakar said.

Sources said the girl has lodged an FIR with Nilambazar police station and a case (130/22) under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage) and 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The three arrested men could be produced before a court on Tuesday.

