Guwahati: Senior scientist at Aaranyak, Dr Partha Jyoti Das, who heads the organisation’s Water, Climate, and Hazards (WATCH) division has been awarded the Distinguished Humphrey Fellowship in Climate Change.

Das, who was the only Indian to be selected for the programme in this year’s cohort, completed the programme that was held from August 5 to 23.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This three-week-long fellowship programme entails visits to and knowledge-sharing with various institutions in the USA.

Das is a well-known expert on water-climate-hazard-development nexus. He has worked in this field for more than two decades through research, education, advocacy, and field interventions. His work has significantly contributed to development of knowledge and policy perspectives in risk mitigation of hydrometeorological disasters, climate resilience and water management in the geographical contexts of northeast India in particular, and South Asia in general.

The prestigious Distinguished Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme (DHFP) promotes leadership among international professionals who work together to address challenges and foster change for the betterment of our collective future. This growing global network shares best practices and builds expertise in fields of vital importance to society and institutions, promote human rights, ensure environmental sustainability, and build thriving communities.

Dr Partha Jyoti Das with other Humphrey fellows

The Humphrey fellow also delivered a presentation on the pioneering work being done by Aaranyak on climate resilience through climate education, advocacy, and action.

The fellowship programme has been funded by the US Congress as a Fulbright exchange activity to honour the public service career of the late Senator and Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey since 1978.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Guwahati: Two govt officials arrested for demanding bribes

Trending Stories









