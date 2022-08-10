Guwahati: An ambulance caught fire, reportedly due to a technical snag, in the Kawoimari area of Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday night while transporting a serious patient to the hospital.

Fortunately, the female patient, her attendants, the driver and paramedic of the ambulance escaped unhurt, as they managed to come out of the burning vehicle on time.

According to an attendant of the patient, the ambulance, bearing registration number AS01-JC-7220, caught fire near the Kawoimari petrol pump when the paramedic got down to make some adjustments in the oxygen cylinder. As he was working on it, the vehicle suddenly caught fire and was completely gutted in no time.

“We called 108 to shift the patient to a Nagaon hospital. On the way, one of the ambulance crew got down to make adjustments in the oxygen cylinder when the vehicle suddenly caught fire. Five of us were in the ambulance, including the patient at the time of the incident. All of us managed to escape unhurt but all our valuables were destroyed in the fire,” said Jyotsnara Khatun, an attendant of the patient.

As the ambulance went up in flames, the locals immediately informed the police and nearby fire station.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The police also had a harrowing time in controlling the vehicles and panic-stricken public on the highway.

“By the time we arrived, the ambulance was completely gutted in the fire. However, there was no loss of life or any injury due to the incident,” said a police officer.

Vehicular movement on the highway got disrupted for several hours due to the incident.

