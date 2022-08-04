The Jamiul Huda Madrassa at Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district, run by arrested terror accused Mufti Mustafa Ahmed, was demolished on Thursday. The madrassa was reportedly opened by Ahmed in 2018.

Ahmed was arrested by the Assam police from Morigaon district’s Saharia village under Moirabari police station on July 28, for having alleged links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansar al-Islam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The alleged Islamic fundamentalist, who was running the madrassa at the time of his arrest, was sealed by the Assam police following his arrest.

Ahmed was allegedly involved in various financial transactions and anti-national activities of the terror outfit. He was remanded to 12-day police custody after being produced before the court and is currently being interrogated by the police.

“The District Disaster Management Authority had issued an order and based on it, deputy commissioner, Morigaon ordered demolition of the madrassa,” Morigaon superintendent of police Aparna N told media.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The madrassa was demolished under the Disaster Management Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Mufti Mustafa obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Bhopal in 2017.”

“All the 43 students who were studying in the Jamiul Huda madrassa have now been admitted to different schools,” the chief minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At least 10 people were arrested by the Assam police on July 28 from Morigaon and Barpeta districts of the state for their alleged links with Ansar al-Islam.

On July 27, the Assam police busted an alleged sleeper cell module of the outfit and arrested Abbas Ali from Goalpara district’s Pakhiura village. 22-year-old Ali was allegedly providing shelter to a member of Ansar al-Islam.

Ansar al-Islam, previously known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), is an affiliate organisation of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).

The Assam police have arrested 29 people from different parts of the state for their alleged links with the ABT. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also probing into the activities of a module of the ABT.

Also Read | Landslide along Assam-Meghalaya border shuts Boko-Lumpi stretch

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









