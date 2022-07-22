Assam logs 720 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

Guwahati: Assam registered 720 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,33,212, while the death count mounted to 8,010 with two more fatalities, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

The positivity rate marginally declined to 10.83 per cent, with 6,651 samples being tested since Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Assam had logged 830 fresh cases and two deaths the previous day.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 46 new infections, followed by Goalpara (63), Dibrugarh (54) and Baksa (51), the bulletin said.

A total of 4,76,29,657 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state thus far, the bulletin added.

Also read | Nagaland: Study centre for civil service aspirants opens in Kohima

Trending Stories









