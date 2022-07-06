NF Railways to operate special weekly trains from Assam to Bangalore

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one weekly special train between New Tinsukia – Bangalore Cantt for four trips in both directions from 09th July to 02nd August, 2022.

In addition, to clear the extra rush of passengers, running of the special train between Dibrugarh – SMVT Bengaluru – Dibrugarh will continue for another two trips from 19th July to 29th July, 2022.

Special train No. 02252 (New Tinsukia – Bangalore Cantt.), will depart from New Tinsukia at 09:00 hours on all Saturdays from 09th till 30th of July 2022 to reach Bangalore Cantt. at 20:15 hours on every Monday.

On the other hand, special train No. 02251 (Bangalore Cantt. – New Tinsukia Special), will depart from Bangalore Cantt. at 10:15 hours on all Tuesdays from 12th of July till 02nd of August, 2022 to reach New Tinsukia at 22:30 hours on every Thursday.

The special train will consist of 20 coaches including 02 Second Class Luggage Coach, 08 General Seating, 01 AC Three Tier and 09 Sleeper Class coaches.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train is available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.

NF Railways have requested the passengers to verify the details before undertaking the journey.

