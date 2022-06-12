Silchar: At least 13 school students fell sick in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday after getting inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine.

As per sources, a camp to provide Covid-19 vaccine was organised by the health authorities in association with Chagolmua Tribal Middle English School in Patharkandi on Saturday. Students from various schools were given the Covid-19 jab (Corbevax).

A total 56 students were inoculated, out of which 13 students started feeling uneasiness and nauseous, and later fell sick. The students were taken to Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital for treatment.

The school where the vaccination camp was organised falls under Patharkandi assembly constituency and is about 107 km from Silchar.

School principal Pradip Acharjee said the vaccination camp began around 11 am on Saturday. “Soon after getting the jab, some of the students began vomiting and showed signs of restlessness. The students fell ill following which they were rushed to the Bazaricherra sub-primary health centre, but were shifted to the Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital due to lack of facilities at the former health facility,” the principal added.

School management committee president Afiyan Uddin said the 13 students who fell sick after taking the Covid-19 vaccine are Ratna Begum, Aklima Begum, Sakiba Khatun, Sumana Begum, Rumana Begum, Suhana Begum, Jahira Begum, Imrana Begum, Misba Khatun, Suhana Begum, Kabila Begum, Sharmina Begum and Runa Begum.

An official at the Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital said the students, who were feeling a “bit uneasy and nervous” when they were brought to the hospital, had been given necessary treatment and discharged.

Patharkandi BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul told EastMojo that he is aware of the incident and claimed the students fell sick because of “fear and hysteria” of injection. He said those who fell sick were girls.

He added that the students had been released after necessary treatment from Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital.

