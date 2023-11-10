Arunachal: Tiger Reserve ramps up conservation of Hoolock gibbon

Guwahati: The Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh, in partnership with Aaranyak, held a Hoolock gibbon conservation workshop on November 8 and 9. Supported by the Arcus Foundation, the workshop aimed to educate forest staff on the endangered Hoolock gibbon species and promote conservation efforts.

The workshop, the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, took place at the Tiger Reserve’s interpretation centre in Wakro. The Divisional Forest Officer cum Director of Kamlang TR, Jumdo Geyi, inaugurated the event and emphasized the importance of commitment and learning from experts.

Dr. Dilip Chetry, a senior primatologist from Aaranyak, led the training, focusing on the conservation status, threats, and needs of Hoolock gibbons. He urged the forest department to consider the species as a flagship for biodiversity conservation.

The workshop included hands-on GPS training by Aaranyak’s experts, addressing practical challenges in the field. The second day involved field practice of GPS and recording gibbon calls. GIS practical sessions were conducted, involving participants from Kamlang TR and Rajiv Gandhi University. The program concluded with the distribution of study materials, Hoolock gibbon posters, and QGIS software. In total, 52 participants benefited from this initiative.

