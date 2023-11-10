Arunachal: Tiger Reserve ramps up conservation of Hoolock gibbon

Guwahati: The Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh, in partnership with Aaranyak, held a Hoolock gibbon conservation workshop on November 8 and 9. Supported by the Arcus Foundation, the workshop aimed to educate forest staff on the endangered Hoolock gibbon species and promote conservation efforts.
The workshop, the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, took place at the Tiger Reserve’s interpretation centre in Wakro. The Divisional Forest Officer cum Director of Kamlang TR, Jumdo Geyi, inaugurated the event and emphasized the importance of commitment and learning from experts.
Dr. Dilip Chetry, a senior primatologist from Aaranyak, led the training, focusing on the conservation status, threats, and needs of Hoolock gibbons. He urged the forest department to consider the species as a flagship for biodiversity conservation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The workshop included hands-on GPS training by Aaranyak’s experts, addressing practical challenges in the field. The second day involved field practice of GPS and recording gibbon calls. GIS practical sessions were conducted, involving participants from Kamlang TR and Rajiv Gandhi University. The program concluded with the distribution of study materials, Hoolock gibbon posters, and QGIS software. In total, 52 participants benefited from this initiative.
Also Read | Assam: Rangiya, Mariani stations acquire ‘Eat Right Station’ certificates
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Behind Gaza’s casualty counts: The enduring injuries of war
- Soil degradation in India spells doom for millions
- Arunachal: Tiger Reserve ramps up conservation of Hoolock gibbon
- ‘Scam’: A testament to the power of compelling storytelling
- Mizoram: Alleged poll-related threats by Hmar Peoples Convention (Democratic) raise concerns
- Sikkim: ‘108 trees plantation for every new born’ initiative selected for COP 28