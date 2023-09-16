In a first, Arunachal doctors perform rare heart surgery

Naharlagun: A monumental moment in the field of cardiology and medical science unfolded on Thursday as the department of cardiology at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) achieved a groundbreaking milestone of conducting the first-ever percutaneous closure of an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Led by Dr Tony Ete and Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji, along with their dedicated medical team, this pioneering procedure was performed on a 30-year-old female patient from East Kameng.

ASD, a condition often described as a “hole in the heart,” was treated percutaneously using an ASD device under local anesthesia.

This remarkable achievement marks a significant advancement in medical care in Arunachal Pradesh, transforming the landscape for patients with ASD and offering hope and healing to countless more in the future.

Dr Ete, who spearheaded this groundbreaking procedure, expressed his excitement and gratitude.

“Today is a historic day for the department of cardiology at TRIHMS and for medical science in Arunachal Pradesh. We are thrilled to have successfully performed this procedure, which is the first of its kind in this part of our country,” he said.

Dr Ete said this remarkable accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering faith and trust of the patient and her attendants, as well as the invaluable contributions of the dedicated medical professionals who were part of this milestone.

The team of nurses, included Karnu Poyom, Bullo Sunya, Girik Taipodia, Taku Napi, Dani Kanya, Puna Baby, Bipitao, Mari Ete, Gamter Sora, and Mullong Tamut, who played a crucial role in the patient’s care. The Cathlab Technicians, Margo Bagra, Nitutpal Goswami, and Mukhtar Ali, were also lauded for their expertise and skill.

The team also expressed their gratitude to veteran NEIGRIHMS Cathlab technician Achyut Sharma.

Dr Ete and Dr Megeji also recognized the unwavering support of the government and administration as a key factor in their success. They extended their gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Health Minister Alo Libang, the principal secretary and secretary of the health and family welfare department, and gave special thanks to their director, Dr Moji Jini, for his continuous encouragement to strive for greater heights in healthcare.

Chief Minister Khandu also congratulated the team for their success.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji, Dr Tony Ete and the entire cardio team of @TrihmsOfficial for successfully carrying out the first closure of atrial septal defect – a hole inside the heart – percutaneously in a 30-yr old female in local anesthesia. Proud moment, indeed! Best wishes for the future!” the chief minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

