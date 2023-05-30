Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the significant development achieved in the northeastern states during the nine-year tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Khandu specifically emphasized the remarkable progress made in Arunachal Pradesh, citing the substantial increase in the state’s annual budget from 12,000 crore in 2014 to over 30,000 crore.

This increased budget has facilitated significant advancements in digital connectivity and infrastructure.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Khandu also announced that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has approved the construction of a new 2,500-km highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project includes the construction of the Frontier 1,500-km highway connecting West Kameng to remote Vijaynagar and other locations as well as a 1,000-km interconnectivity network between districts.

The Public Works Department (PWD), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will oversee the project, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently in the advanced stage.

Regarding strategic infrastructure, Khandu mentioned the reactivation of several defunct landing grounds established after the 1962 Indo-China conflict to meet standard specifications.

“Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of the Donyi Polo Airport was completed ahead of the three-year deadline,” the CM said.

The foundation stone for the airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

Khandu said the healthcare, education, and tourism sectors have also witnessed significant improvements. He also highlighted the successful implementation of various digital schemes in the state, aligning with the vision of Digital India.

“Recently, the Minister of Information Technology inaugurated 200 4G towers across the state, extending coverage to remote areas. Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh established its first medical college, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), with the inaugural batch of students recently graduating. The state has also established two Sainik Schools in Pasighat and Tawang through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model,” Khandu said.

To stimulate the rural economy, the state government has introduced flagship programs such as the Atma Nirbhar Bagbani scheme and Krishi Yojana for agriculture and horticulture, the CM said.

