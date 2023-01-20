Mumbai: Fans of the South Korean band BTS have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look as its member J-Hope works on his first solo album.
Disney+Hotstar will stream the documentary “J-Hope In the Box” on February 17.
The documentary follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album – ‘Jack In The Box’. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to J-Hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.
K-drama and K-music fans can already watch ‘BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA”, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; and “In The Soop: Friendcation”, an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Park Seojun (“Itaewon Class”), Choi Wooshik (“Parasite”), Park Hyungsik (“Soundtrack #1”), and Peakboy as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip.
