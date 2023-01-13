If you’re a fan of both BIGBANG and BTS, then you’re in for a special treat! Taeyang from BIGBANG just dropped his much-anticipated music video “Vibe”, featuring Jimin from BTS. This collaboration between two of K-pop’s biggest groups is sure to make waves in the music industry, so don’t miss out on this exciting news!

Highly Anticipated BIGBANG x BTS Crossover

Fans of the K-pop universe have been eagerly anticipating a crossover between BIGBANG and BTS, two of the most successful groups in the industry. Both groups have pioneered the genre in their own way, making them perfect candidates for collaboration.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang has received tremendous acclaim for his solo work, as well as for his contributions to the BIGBANG catalog. BTS, meanwhile, has made waves with its innovative music and its ever-growing fan base. A collaboration between the two has set the internet ablaze with excitement.

Here’s how netizens across the globe reacted to this music video.

SIMPLY SENSATIONAL, VIBE DELIVERED AN EVEN MORE SEXY AND PERFECT PARK JIMIN, HOW CAN HE BE SO GOOD AT WHAT HE DOES??? I LOVED THIS MV SO MUCH



VIBE IS COMING | JIMIN IS COMING

#JiminXTaeyang #VibeWithArmy #VibeFtJimin #JiminIsComing pic.twitter.com/YpwHSpVZpO — ᐖ 데미⁷ ⟭⟬ #VIBE 🧡💛 (@Demi_bts1437) January 13, 2023

The K-Pop fans have already started a dance challenge with the song ‘Vibe’.

About the MV ‘Vibe’

The visuals and choreography of the music video are sure to have fans mesmerised as they take in the star-studded performance. Not only is the video aesthetically pleasing, but the lyrics are also full of depth and emotion – something that fans of both BIGBANG and BTS will be sure to appreciate. It is evident that this collaboration was worth the wait!

You asked, so @Realtaeyang is here to answer some of your questions about “VIBE”~



Head to K-Pop ON! playlist to watch the full video now 😍❤️https://t.co/dUXo3e7Qsl#TAEYANG pic.twitter.com/BlfZn27kiJ — Spotify ❤️ K-Pop (@SpotifyKpop) January 13, 2023

The music video has been praised for its visuals and choreography. Taeyang and Jimin have fused their individual styles to create a powerful and soulful vocal performance. The lyrics add to the overall impact of the performance, leaving fans curious about what other projects BIGBANG and BTS have in the works. Excitement is growing to find out what else they have to offer.

“VIBE” is finally out 🔥 But before you vibe to the album, check out this interview between YOUNGBAE and TAEYANG on This Is TAEYANG:https://t.co/jhCJPLm2rm @Realtaeyang #TAEYANG #SpotifyxTAEYANG pic.twitter.com/PyZ86EoK0H — Spotify ❤️ K-Pop (@SpotifyKpop) January 13, 2023

It’s great to see two of KPop’s biggest names come together to create something beautiful and we can’t wait to see what else they have in store.

Also Read | BTS’ Jimin, Bigbang’s Taeyang confirm collab on ‘VIBE’

