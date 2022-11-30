Football fans are in for a treat as four exciting FIFA world cup games will be played on Wednesday, November 30.

While defending champions France have already booked their berth in the round of 16, Tunisia, Australia and Denmark will be eyeing the second position in Group D. Today, France will play against Tunisia in the first Group D match. The second match will be played between Australia and Denmark.

Group C’s final set of fixtures will see Argentina facing Poland and Saudi Arabia playing against Mexico. What makes this group interesting is that none of the sides have qualified for the round 16s yet. Poland is sitting on the top of the table with four points followed by Argentina with three points. Saudi Arabia are third with three points but a lower goal difference than Lionel Messi and Co. Mexico is at the bottom of the table with just one point, but are still very much in the race for the next round.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Match timings today

France vs Tunisia: 8.30 PM (IST)

Australia vs Denmark: 8.30 PM (IST)

Poland vs Argentina: 12.30 AM (IST)

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: 12.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup: Where to watch

All four matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to livestream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema app.

