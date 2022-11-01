South Korean actor-singer Lee Jihan has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Halloween stampede that killed over 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district. He was 24.

The news was confirmed by 935 Entertainment, the agency that handled Lee Jihan’s work.

“Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Ato Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, who are in deep grief due to the sudden demise of the actor,” the statement read.

“Lee Jihan was a sweet and warm friend to all. We can’t believe that we won’t be able to see the infinitely bright and innocent actor Ji-han who always smiled and greeted us anymore,” the agency added.

The singer was a former contestant in the Korean singing competition ‘Produce 101’. His television debut was with ‘Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day’.

As per reports, his funeral will take place on November 1.

At least 151 people were killed and over 100 were injured in the stampede that occured in a narrow downhill alley in Seoul. It was the first major Halloween celebration since Covid restrictions were lifted.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a period of national mourning.

