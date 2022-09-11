How is BTS ARMY celebrating RM’s birthday?

BTS’ leader RM aka Kim Namjoon’s will turn 28 on Monday, and ARMY is already busy celebrating his birthday.

Fans have been sharing clips and edits of the leader and rapper from the K-Pop sensation, BTS, showcasing the various sides to his personality.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The group leader has been making a lot of public appearances of late, including visits to museums, events, and exhibitions.

The rapper and songwriter was recently seen in the music video, ‘Sexy Nukim’, sending his fans into a frenzy with the rap style and appearance.

He is also known for his love of “Namjooning” — that’s taking admiring nature, riding bicycles, and appreciating art.

ARMY never fails to show love to their boy and birthdays are just an amazing excuse to go over the top.

This time, Namjoon’s fandom has planned an event called ‘Octave’ for his birthday. In this event, fans write their deep thoughts and reasons on how the BTS leader has inspired them in numerous situations.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This probably is the sweetest thing a fan can gift an idol.

Some fans have shared how his album ‘Mono’ helped them during tough times in their life.

A fan wrote “#DearNamjoon, my dad passed away yesterday, but my heart is at peace because we got to tell each other how much we loved each other. I listened to #mono in a loop for days while taking care of him. Your music gave me so much comfort.”

See more #DearNamjoon, my dad passed away yesterday, but my heart is at peace because we got to tell each other how much we loved each other. I listened to #mono in a loop for days while taking care of him. Your music gave me so much comfort. #ThankYouNamjoon#BTS @BTS_twt — parkly⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭아포방포 (@ParkLY23) July 24, 2022

Another tweeted, “Hello ARMY!! Welcome to OCTAVE!! For the first event, use the template given to write how Namjoon inspired you to become a better person! Tweet them using the # given in the poster at 12 AM KST !! For now, pls drop the #”.

See more Hello ARMY!! Welcome to OCTAVE!! For the first event, use the template given to write how Namjoon inspired you to become a better person! Tweet them using the # given in the poster at 12 AM KST !! For now, pls drop the # . 💜💜#thankyounamjoon #OCTAVE pic.twitter.com/1nD51ajpHZ — Namu day🍃 (@namjoonieepage) September 3, 2022

A fan group on Twitter has already scheduled a streaming party for RM’s birthday, tweeting, “RM’s Birthday Streaming Goals Update”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more RM’s Birthday Streaming Goals Update (2022.08.30) pic.twitter.com/98S7stJ2LO — RMCharts⁷🫦 (@rmchartsdata) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, fans continue to share their love and support for BTS Namjoon by trending the hashtag, ‘Thank you Namjoon’.

See more This is scary. It’s raw feelings. It’s sharing thoughts that I didn’t think I’d ever put to words for someone I don’t know. Namjoon deserves to know what he means to us, though. So here it goes… #thankyounamjoon #OCTAVE pic.twitter.com/EJNv9reF4x — ᴊᴏᴏɴs_ᴍᴏᴏɴ⁷ 🌙🦋💜🦕 𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕛𝕠𝕠𝕟 𝕕𝕒𝕪 ❦ (@yv_noon411) September 3, 2022

See more This letter is not enough to describe how much I love you namjoon

Tysm for existence 💖 #thankyounamjoon #OCTAVE pic.twitter.com/x6HvCa6OSJ — ||THE RED FLOWER || joonie day 💜 || (@eonnie_roro) September 3, 2022

Being a bookworm, RM often shares book recommendations and quotes for ARMYs.

For this year’s birthday, fandom is returning the favour. One Twitter user started the hashtag – #QuotesForRM and #BookRkivea asking readers to post their favourite book lines that remind them of the rapper.

See more Hello lovely readers! We decided to launch a new #BookRkive event for Namjoon's birthday! Joon loves to share with us book quotes he encounters that make him think. On his birthday, we do the same!



Use #.QuotesForRM on his bday 📖💜#RM #namjoon #방탄소년단알엠 #김남준 pic.twitter.com/vXCrAXd3N1 — Namjoon's Library⁷| #QuotesForRM (@JooniesLibrary) September 7, 2022

Some fans are transforming their Twitter aesthetic in honour of their favourite idol. ARMYs are creating RM-themed headers for others to use.

Some fans created a 15-second video ad for the shin-Yongsan station, available for viewing until September 14.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | ‘Brahmastra’: hellbent on proving love is the most powerful weapon

Trending Stories









