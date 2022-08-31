The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, will celebrate his 25th birthday on September 1.
To show love to the artist, ARMY are going to crazy lengths to celebrate his birthday, making billboards, streaming Jungkook’s solo music, raising funds for non-profit organisations, and even visiting his father’s restaurant in Seoul.
Millions of fans from all around the world have come together to take part in various birthday projects that are thoughtful, sweet and larger than life at the same time.
From India to Indonesia and China, ARMY has left no stone unturned to make the day more special for him.
Whether it is LED ads at Times Square to drone projects, the star seems to have exerted his influence in all parts of the world and fields.
While the anticipation is high right now, ARMY has already started taking over Spotify with his birthday ads.
‘Happy Birthday Jungkook’ is a huge trend on all social media platforms and has taken the internet by storm.
Here are some of the startling Birthday projects that ARMY has come up this year-
Also read | ‘Purple Hearts’ review: Why this is the most viewed movie on Netflix
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India, Pakistan fined for slow-over rate in their Asia Cup opener
- India’s updated NDC to UNFCCC says it’s a step towards net-zero by 2070
- Jungkook Birthday Projects: ARMY organises donations, parties and much more
- Four bomb blasts rock Sekerkote tea garden in West Tripura
- Meghalaya: Site for relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony identified
- Delhi: 36-year-old held for killing man over refusal to give Rs 100 to buy marijuana