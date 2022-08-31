The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, will celebrate his 25th birthday on September 1.

To show love to the artist, ARMY are going to crazy lengths to celebrate his birthday, making billboards, streaming Jungkook’s solo music, raising funds for non-profit organisations, and even visiting his father’s restaurant in Seoul.

Millions of fans from all around the world have come together to take part in various birthday projects that are thoughtful, sweet and larger than life at the same time.

From India to Indonesia and China, ARMY has left no stone unturned to make the day more special for him.

Whether it is LED ads at Times Square to drone projects, the star seems to have exerted his influence in all parts of the world and fields.

While the anticipation is high right now, ARMY has already started taking over Spotify with his birthday ads.

‘Happy Birthday Jungkook’ is a huge trend on all social media platforms and has taken the internet by storm.

Here are some of the startling Birthday projects that ARMY has come up this year-

See more [ 2022 JUNGKOOK BIRTHDAY PROJECT ]



Jungkook will be having ‘Dream World Light Show’ on his Birthday at Nanchang China 🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/jNW50qdrP8 — ARME_twt(셔인)kookie🐰 day 🎊 (@ARME_twt) August 21, 2022

See more 2022 Jungkook Birthday Project

PART.1 Times Square Screen



📍Time: 2022.08.29 – 2022.09.04

📍Location: 20 Times Square,New York,NY,USA

📍Frequency: Whole Day 24 hours,1hr/turn 15s/time#Jungkook #정국 pic.twitter.com/xtou3eOLy1 — KOOKMIN_CN (@KOOKMIN_CN) August 25, 2022

See more 2022 Jungkook CHINA Birthday Support #1997Leverrier: Parts 4 & 5



🗓️8.28~9.3

💒JK's Magic Shop in Hongdae Walking Street

🧸Baby Highness: "Little Prince"



📽 OFFICIAL PROJECT VIDEO 📽#Jungkook #정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/efsm3uHc1Z — JungkookCHINA (@Jungkook__China) August 30, 2022

See more Celebrating Jungkook's birthday with #GiveACupWithJK, a 5-day flash fundraiser supporting @thecovaproject, an NGO that provides menstrual cups and menstrual health education to people across Africa 🌎



Donate: https://t.co/omoeYEeFA5 pic.twitter.com/XFU3OYIaSc — One in an ARMY Charity Project 💜❤🧡 (@OneInAnARMY) August 27, 2022

See more [ 2022 JK BIRTHDAY PROJECT ]



Biggest Army Bomb for Our Golden Maknae



In celebration of Jungkook’s 25th birthday, there'll be a special video greeting at SM Mall of Asia Globe 🇵🇭



6pm to 12am#OurGoldenMaknaeTurnsSilver pic.twitter.com/1G6IRWSOMF — kookoo 🐰🥕 (@memeyreyes) August 27, 2022

See more 🎈🌟| 25 Stars To The Star Who's 25 Years Old 🌌💜

.

Pt3 of Arab JungKook's birthday projects for his Special Day in 2022 ✨

.

We launched a project with the name "09:01 Purple Starry Night" by buying 25 stars and naming them upon #Jungkook & all what is dear to his heart ~

–#JK pic.twitter.com/Jv5cquv1tD — 𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐁 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐆𝐊𝐎𝐎𝐊 ᴰ ⁻ ¹ (@ArabJungKook) August 28, 2022

See more This will be the ‘Kookie Bus’ for Jungkook’s Birthday project! It will be traveling across Philippines between the route of Monumento — Megamall — MOA l



Sponsored Project by: @kookiebunnies97#KookieFever#OurGoldenMaknaeTurnsSilver#BFMKookiebunnies pic.twitter.com/QmK6pEZQVX — JUNGKOOK SINGAPORE 𝄞 🇸🇬🧈 ⁷ (@Jeonjungkook_SG) August 27, 2022

See more Jungkook China Birthday Project 2022



Viva Vision Light Show

Fremont St, Las Vegas 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GteRPpQcOf — ARME_twt(셔인)kookie🐰 day 🎊 (@ARME_twt) August 26, 2022

See more South Korea is now a Jungkook Land as different ads for his birthday are now UP! See this beautiful and so many ads in Gangnam Subway, a project by JJK_SUPPORTERS! pic.twitter.com/J2Ek4YuGwA — Jungkook Asia.97 ⇄ STREAM Left & Right (@JungkookAsia__) August 27, 2022

See more KOOKIE LAND IS OPENED 😭 a beautiful project by @ByMySide_KookV can be seen and admired at LOTTE WORLD MAGIC CIRCLE led ad at Seoul, South Korea from today till 04.09!



Let’s enjoy Jungkook beautiful birthday time🥺 pic.twitter.com/EJrvRRmpRO — tinkerbell.97 ⮂⁸.⁷ᴹ (@smiiliingkookie) August 23, 2022

See more As we know Jungkook is a piece of art so @garcon1997 made an exhibition [NEVERLAND – Never end ] a birthday project for him and it turned out to look so good so classy



#Jungkook of @BTS_twt for #AudacyAOTS

pic.twitter.com/exJPqadRFd — ﾐ ♡ ²² ﾐ (@ayjk97) August 28, 2022

See more Our sweet street children participated on our Birthday project this year, the Art Skills Activities, in appreciation for our Artist Jungkook! Aside from the the art activities, we also provided them foods & gifts! Kids were so happy! Happy Birthday indeed Kuya #Jungkook! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7ZPZaSWbAx — Golden Alliance PH ⇄ (@GAPH090197) August 28, 2022

See more THE KING IS ON NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE 😭 THIS IS SUCH A COOL JUNGKOOK BIRTHDAY PROJECT! JUNGKOOK GLOBAL NATION✨



I vote for #Jungkook of @BTS_twt for #AudacyAOTS Artist of the Summer



pic.twitter.com/YeoGjq6jtE — tinkerbell.97 ⮂⁸.⁷ᴹ (@smiiliingkookie) August 29, 2022

See more Wow!!! JUNGKOOK’s Birthday Huge LED screen ad located at Jump Milano in GangNam Road.



A project by @IDAREU_JK!#VoteForLeftandRightOnVMAs

I vote for #Jungkook of @BTS_twt for #AudacyAOTS Artist of the Summer



pic.twitter.com/wIrOTEC44q — JUNGKOOK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋²² (@Daily_JKUpdate) August 26, 2022

See more 2022 #Jungkook Birthday Project Part 5

[Donation]



On Jungkook's birthday, we, Jungkook Japan, will donate 550,000 JPY to the U.N.WFP, an accredited non-profit organization, as a support for school lunches.



The subsidy will provide school meals and food to children in Cambodia,> pic.twitter.com/Bc6k3uHfuZ — Jungkook JAPAN (@JungkookJapan_) August 22, 2022

