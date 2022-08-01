'Special episode' of 'Run BTS' to premiere on August 16

New Delhi: South Korean music sensation BTS on Monday announced that a “special episode” of their variety web series “Run BTS” will premiere on August 16.

The band shared the update about the popular show on their official Twitter page in a video.

“Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode Teaser,” read the caption of the post.

The band did not specify whether the show is returning for a full-fledged season.

“BTS’s own show ‘Run BTS’ is finally back after 10 months of break,” said group leader RM in the clip.

The season three finale of “Run BTS”, which was the 156th episode of the show, premiered on October 12, 2021.

In the season finale, BTS had played games from previous episodes, reminisced memories and promised fans to return with another chapter.

“Run BTS” follows the septet as they play games or participate in a variety of activities that require them to complete challenges.

In the announcement video, Jin further said the members will be back with “more fun” after recharging for a bit.

Fans can watch “Run BTS” on Weverse, V LIVE, or YouTube, added Jung Kook.

Following the release of their anthology album ‘Proof’ in June, BTS — also comprising Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V — said they will take a break as a group to focus on solo activities.

“Run BTS” first aired on August 1, 2015.

