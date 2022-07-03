New Songs Sunday: Usher, Cardi B, Celina Sharma & more!

This has been a busy week for popular music and we couldn’t fit in all the new music for your listening pleasure. So here’s our compilation of some highlights of the week, including Cardi B, Usher, Tiësto, Sampa The Great and Sudan Archives!

Also, we have a new EP for you to listen to. The EP is by band Planet 1999, titled this is our music 🎶.

But before we proceed, here are the honourable mentions: On the occasion of the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade, Kesha’s new music video for an old track, “Rich, Straight, White Men“, rings of resonance more than ever.

An all-female international hip hop collaboration, including India’s Dee MC and the US’ Reverie, is titled “Ready Or Not“.

We also have Nadia Rose’s “Lyrical Assassin“, Jade Bird’s cover of “American Pie“, “PTDOM” by Tay Money, Kayla Nicole and ShantiiP, and Tierra Whack’s new track for Gru: The Rise of the Minions, titled “Black Magic Woman“.

1. City Girls – Good Love (feat. Usher)

The new City Girls track has a late 90s feeling due to its sampling of Lathun Grady’s “Freak It”. Usher is great in the feature and JT’s verse is fire. The Southern vibes, the bounce, the bass…All of this mixed with the City Girls’ well known style are sure to make this a summer hit.

2. Tiësto, Charli XCX – Hot In It

The new Tiësto track featuring Charli XCX is a brazen house track. The beats are irresistible and zany, making it another summer hit of the year. The lyrics are simple and the music is radio-friendly. We do wish it was longer though.

3. Mabel – Let Love Go (feat. Lil Tecca)

“Let Love Go” is a solid dance track. It has a catchy chorus, a strong hook and clean beats. The empowering post-breakup clarity in the lyrics, combined with Mabel’s robust voice and a disco pop sound will surely make LLG sound like a Dua Lipa classic. Lil Tecca’s feature – although competent – feels unnecessary, and we hope together a solo Mabel version of this track some day. Mabel’s upcoming studio album is shaping up to be a promising, and fuss-free, pop record.

4. Rina Sawayama – Catch Me In The Air

This might be Rina Sawayama’s most autobiographical song to date. “CMITA” is about a complex mother-daughter relationship. The first verse sees Rina sing from the mother’s perspective while the second verse is from the daughter’s POV. The bridge, chorus and outro are how Rina feels currently about the relationship now. The ebullient pop-rock song sounds like an uplifting track from a Barbie soundtrack, but in the best way possible.

5. Celina Sharma, Emiway Bantai – Jhootha

This new bilingual dance track is fun and groovy, with some reggaeton touches. It’s nice to see Celina Sharma display good vocal control. Her voice is soft and honey-like, reminiscent of Ariana Grande. Sharma had previously collabed with rapper Emiway

Bantai in the super hit “Lean On” back in 2019. The track ultimately ends too soon; perhaps we should have gotten one more verse from Celina.

6. Cryalot – Hell Is Here

Sarah Midori Perry of Kero Kero Bonito gears up to make her debut as a solo performer. Under the pseudonym of Cryalot, it seems like Sarah will do a Poppy-esque transition – graduating from chill pop and bubblegum pop to explore something darker. It seems to be so, judging by her new song “Hell Is Here” which is experimental trap metal. Sarah’s vocals in the chorus make for a hard hitting hook and an intense listening experience as she screams, “crystallise the pain, screaming hell is here”. Cryalot’s debut EP, Icarus, is out on August 26.

7. Sampa The Great – Never Forget (feat. Chef 187, Tio Nason and Mwanjé)

Following last month’s “Lane”, “Never Forget” is the latest track from rapper Sampa The Great’s forthcoming studio album, As Above, So Below. The Zambian-Australian artist has been vocal about the influence of the Zamrock genre in shaping this record. “Never Forget” is a euphoric love letter to Zambia, as the dance song celebrates Zambian culture and African heritage. The drums, live strings and beats by Magnus Mando help cement the powerful message. Aided by the vocals of Chef 187 and Mwanjé and bars by Tion Nason, what we get is an exhilarating performance that will especially touch the hearts of African citizens and world music listeners.

8. Cardi B – Hot Sh*t

The “WAP” rapper gives us a straight-to-the-point hip hop track with “Hot Sh*t”. Cardi holds her own to Tay Keith’s fiery beat with some simple lyrics that are easy to memorise and rap along to. Kanye West makes an enjoyable guest appearance. The track is yet another summer hit in this week’s list.

9. Natania, ALLISTER X – Revolution

The new Natania track has eccentric beats by Allister X. The production feels like a pot overflowing with candy, jewels and coins. There’s an abundance of sound effects and layers, and with every listen, you spot a new tune. Natania’s vocals here are almost the same as those in her previous singles. The singer needs to try a new flow. Nevertheless, this is a fun track.

10.Alice Longyu Gao – Believe The Hype (feat. Oli Sykes)

The new single by Alice and Oli Sykes (of Bring Me The Horizon) is the latest entry in the Hyperpop genre. It’s dark and threatening with some metal effects and a catchy hook. Oli Sykes carries half the weight with his charisna. The lyrics are confident – if a little silly – like any good hyper pop tune. Those with an aversion to the genre should probably avoid it, though.

11.Sudan Archives – NBPQ (Topless)

“NBPQ” is another empowering song by Sudan. It’s about being in love with yourself, loving your body and feeling sexy. The song, supported by an electric violin, switches up a number of times to the point that the song might feel too chaotic. Some listeners might feel like too many things are happening here, while others will relish the pure musical sound. “NBPQ” is from the musician’s forthcoming album, Natural Brown Prom Queen.

12.Lava La Rue – Don’t Come Back

Produced by Courage, Lava La Rue’s latest outing is trippy and vibey, much like their previous track, “Hi-Fidelity”. The relaxing, slow tempo breakup song is the second single from the artist’s latest anticipated EP, Hi-Fidelity.

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

