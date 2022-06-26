New Songs Sunday: Beyoncé's splashy return, Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous release

We made a list of the newest tracks to drop this week. From Beyoncé’s flashy return and album announcement to the smashing new single by Imagine Dragons, we have you covered. Make your monsoon days enjoyable with these latest picks.

Some honourable mentions: AURORA and Qing Feng Wu’s English version of “Storm“, “YaYa“ by Lion Babe and Bbymutha, “Go Home!” by Chicago-based singer Claud, and “Chosen“ by Sudanese-American artist Dua Saleh.

This week also welcomes the arrival of new albums: Home, before and after

by Regina Spektor and Sometimes, Forever

by Soccer Mommy.

1. Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Beyoncé has returned to spice up the pop industry with her latest album announcement, Renaissance. Her last studio length album, Lemonade, was released over six years ago. The lead single off Renaissance is a house track titled “Break My Soul” which samples Robyn S’ house classic, “Show Me Love”. The lyrics nod to the Great Resignation as Queen Bey sings about being stressed of her job and wanting to quit it. While her rapping seems a little out of place, and the track doesn’t quite reach the level of emotional release as it is built up to do, the track is saved by Bey’s charisma and key change towards the end, the clean house beats, and rapper Big Freedia’s unmistakable voice in the guest feature.

……….

2. Tove Lo – True Romance

The Swedish popstar behind “Habits (Stay High)” has announced the title, artwork and track list of her forthcoming album, Dirt Femme. The second single of the record is “True Romance”. Inspired by the cult classic movie, True Romance, Lo once again sings about unrequited love and unstable relationships. Lo’s singing is heart wrenching and passionately ardent. The track itself is more on the stripped back, minimal side of things. But that’s understandable. Why use heavy production when you have Tove Lo’s glorious vocals wailing out like a siren?

……….

3. Imagine Dragons – Sharks

The rock band behind “Radioactive” makes an interesting pop-rock song that is carried by its infectious hook which plays in a Minor Key. As a result, “Sharks” is spooky, ominous and amusing to listen to.

……….

4. Sidhu Moose Wala – SYL

The posthumous release of “SYL” sees Sidhu’s strong lyrical and vocal prowess as he raps against a steady hip hop beat. “SYL” is produced by MXRCI.

……….

5. Azealia Banks – I Rule The World

It seems like we are in the midst of a vogue-house revival. With Beyoncé and Drake tackling house music in their latest releases, let’s remember the rapper who made vogue house popular again in recent years. Azealia Banks, the brain behind “212” and “Anna Wintour”, makes the perfect soundtrack for vogueing and fashion shows with her latest outing: the vivacious “I Rule The Word”.

……….

6. MØ – True Romance

The Danish singer-songwriter, known for “Lean On” by DJ Snake and Major Lazer, puts her smoky voice to good use in this guitar-driven pop song. The chorus is irresistible and her harmonies remind one of Zyra, while the lyrics are deeply relatable.

……….

7. WILLOW – <maybe> it’s my fault

The pop-punk starchild

……….

8. Mura Masa – Hollaback B**ch (feat. Shygirl and Channel Tres)

This electronic dance cut can do without the unnecessarily sleepy and jaded vocals of singer Channel Tres, who last irritated this author in Gus Dapperton’s “Palms”.

Besides him, “Hollaback B**ch” has some merit in Mura Masa’s production and Shygirl’s guest feature.

……….

9. Ms Banks – Bounce

Rapper Ms Banks gives a stellar delivery in this catchy hip hop track produced by Ebenezer and Magnus Klausen.

……….

10. Josie Man – no one cares

English singer-songwriter Josie Man has announced her EP, me at 23. This is her third extended play after Stormy Skies (Diamonds) (2021) and alovingboothang (2020). Man has dropped her second single from the EP, titled “no one cares”. She had teased this long awaited track on her Instagram. And now, we can enjoy this creamy, sugar-y little pop treat.

……….

11. Jaz Karis – OPTION

We get a slow-building R&B and pop ballad from English artist Jaz Karis. The sweeping production compliments Karis’ soothingly smooth voice and perfectly nails down the aching sentiment of the song.

……….

12.Kai Whiston – Q (feat. Pussy Riot)

London-based producer and multi-disciplinary artist Kai Whiston collaborates with Russian musical project, Pussy Riot, to make a heavy industrial noise track. Nadya Tolokonnikova’s Grimes-like high pitched vocals are heard faintly on this elusive, abstract track. “Q” definitely grows on you.

……….

13.Leah Kate – Twinkle Twinkle Little B

The TikTok star releases “Twinkle Twinkle Little B”. The track, which samples the lullaby “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”, is clearly a song made to go viral on the app. The sampling seems unfitting and forced because apart from the lullaby, Kate doesn’t really incorporate other toddler themes or motifs in the song. This makes the choice of this specific lullaby as a sample pokes out like a sore thumb. The lyrics are incredibly basic and formulaic. The pop-rock sound seems to have tried emulating another similarly infamous TikTok viral hit – GAYLE’s “abcdefu”. Definitely not for most listeners.

……….

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

