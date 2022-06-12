New Songs Sunday: Halsey, Regina Spektor & more…

In this star-studded week, BTS finally drops their two hour-long studio album, Proof. We also see the releases of Will Joseph Cook’s pop EP Every Single Thing , FKJ’s full-length play VINCENT, and Amaroun’s new R&B record titled Mars.

Some new tracks released this week that we could not include in the already packed column are DJ Shimz’s powerful trance track “Mind Reader” and Bodo rapper Mj Dai’s “Gwmalangbai” featuring M Taison.

1. Halsey – So Good

We get a standard pop track expected of Halsey. It’s a passionate, vibey record that will please Halsey fans.

2. Demi Lovato – Skin of My Teeth

Lately, 90s inspired rock is having a comeback with Willow, Olivia Rodrigo and Deb Never exploring metal/pop punk sounds. Demi Lovato joins the trend with the new track seemingly taking notes from Courtney Love in Hole (especially in the verse) while the chorus is more in line with Paramore.

3. Shygirl – Come For Me

The second single from Shygirl’s upcoming studio album is produced by the Venezuelan maverick Arca. The track is rife with otherworldly ethereal sounds and steady dance beats in what is a very promising era for the Londoner.

4. Princess Nokia – Diva

The New Yorker tips her hat to female music icons such as Shakira, Aaliyah, Whitney Houston and Selena Quintanilla Pérez in a laidback but self-empowering R&B number.

5. Regina Spektor – Loveology

After 10 years, we finally get a studio version of Regina Spektor’s cult favourite, “Loveology”. With Spektor giving the ballad the official treatment it deserves, it feels like we have come to a full circle. The sounds of plates, laughter and the recording tape in the original live version will be missed as the new version is more grease and less grit; and Spektor’s voice sounds more mature and wisened, compared to the younger, romantic Regina… weary even. The addition of percussion in the chorus will need getting used to but apart from that, the ballad remains beautifully evocative and powerful. And the bridge continues making listeners chuckle.

6. Jack White – If I Die Tomorrow

Purported to be the lead single of White’s upcoming rock album, Entering Heaven Alive, “If I Die Tomorrow” borrows from blues, grass and country rock to make for a pleasant and unflashy little tune.

7. Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous

“A Bit of Previous”, though sharing the title with Belle and Sebastian’s latest album, is not in fact part of the record. Instead, it is a bonus track on some 7″ vinyls of the LP. “ABOP” sounds like The Smith with its 80s folk rock sound; the lyrics are painfully wistful – and brilliant – in what is characteristic of the Scottish band.

8. Greentea Peng – Stuck In The Middle

Produced by the ever reliable Swindle and MJ Cole. While Peng had experimented with symphonic strings with her previous single, she now returns to the sound that made her famous in 2021, when she released the excellent Man Made. “Stuck In The Middle” is a melodious, rhythmic tune rich in sound and texture.

9. Nina Nesbitt – Pressure Makes Diamonds

English artist Nina Nesbitt releases an empowering pop track with straight-to-business songwriting that is in character for the singer.

10.Flohio – Cuddy Buddy

Flohio returns after six months with the atmospheric, haunting production of *Cuddy Buddy”, a track that recalls 070 Shake’s latest musical project You Can’t Kill Me. Do check out the moody and delicious hip hop track that is “Cuddy Buddy”.

11.Pixey – Come Around (Sunny Day)

The musician from Liverpool gives us a nice pop cut that recalls the dreamy moods and guitar-charged sounds of her last EP, Sunshine State.

12. Air Waves – Wait

With the Air Waves project, Nicole Schneit gives us a breezy folk-pop sound and an infectious hook that drips into our ears like sweet honey.

13.Cour de récré – À L’ombre D’une Jeune Fille En Pierre

French band Cour de récré explores a dreamy and utterly relaxing bedroom pop soundscape that reminds indie listeners of why we fell in love with this genre in the first place.

14.Cat Burns – Go (feat. Sam Smith)

Cat Burns continues to capitalise on her viral break up hit “Go” by remaking it, this time with Sam Smith’s unmistakable vocals. By now, however, it seems that Cat is beating a dead horse.

