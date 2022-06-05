We get new exciting music this week. We also get new albums like Alfie Templeman’s Mellow Moon, Ravyn Lenae’s Hypnos, Remi Wolf’s Juno Deluxe and 070 Shake’s You Can’t Kill Me.

Check out the new tracks below:

1. Calvin Harris – Potion (feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug)

DJ Calvin Harris experiments with Tropical house music. He is helped tremendously in the effort by Dua Lipa‘s spectacular chorus (we wish we heard more of her!). But Young Thug’s verse is when the energy dips a bit, even feeling out of place at times.

2. Logic – Bleed It

Rapper Logic goes for a Beastie Boys sound from their Check Your Head era, with a track that is reminiscent of 90s rock-hip hop classics such as “So Whatcha Want”.

3. Deaton Chris Anthony, BENEE – Good Buy My Old Life

A less than stellar turn by Deaton who’s previous collaboration with Beabadoobee outshines this collaboration with BENEE. It’s still a fun pop song which fans of Anthony and BENEE will enjoy.

4. AUDREY NUNA, Deb Never – multigrain

Two rappers get together for a fire collaboration, complete with grunge rock and distorted vocals. It would be a dream to see these two make an album or EP together.

5. Katie Melua, Simon Goff – Hotel Stamba

British-Greek artist Katie Melua gives mystical, AURORA-like vocals in this slow moving, dreamy song.

6. Remi Wolf – Cake

Remi Wolf has released the deluxe version of her 2021 LP, Juno. “Cake”, one of the tracks released with a music video, has a two-step/garage beat and PinkPantheress on the chorus. It is angsty and restless, like Remi on a bad day.

7. Ivorian Doll – Big Booty

UK rapper Ivorian Doll gives a standard drill number. Her energy is contagious and show-stealing as always, but we might need more inventiveness and experimenting from her.

8. Lava La Rue – Hi-Fidelity (feat. Biig Piig)

Lava La Rue and Biig Piig leap into a psychedelic pool in a smashing, vibe-y track that will take you into Lava’s mindscape.

9. Erica Dawn Lyle, Vice Cooler – Lost In Thought (feat. The Linda Lindas and Kathi Wilcox)

Rockstars Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler collaborate with the punk bad The Lidna Lindas and Lathi Eilcox of Bikini Kill for their song “Lost In Thought”. It is a part of their album, Land Trust: Benefit for NEPOC, made for the benefit of non-white farmers of the US.

10.Pinkshift – nothing (in my head)

The pop-punk band from Baltimore take inspirations from Paramore and Disney Music to make a heavy, angst-ridden pop-punk number.

11. Icona Pop – I Love It (feat. Charli XCX) [I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit feat. ellis]

The Swedish electro pop duo mark the 10 year anniversary of their greatest hit by releasing a the track remixed and re-edited by Ellis.

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

