Agartala: The Tripura chapter of the Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind drew the attention of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha regarding the mosque controversy in South Tripura’s Rajnagar area.
Condemning the efforts to stop Muslims from offering Namaz at the mosque, senior activist of the religious outfit, Mufti Taibur Rahman, said, “This is totally wrong. For the last 12 years, Namaz is offered in the mosque. People of Muslim communities are frightened to go there after threats were issued. We seek Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s intervention to resume regular Namaz in the mosque.”
According to Rahman, religious harmony between different communities is a must for development. “We want peace and harmony in Tripura always. Whatever has happened there can be corrected and should be corrected as soon as possible. We have sought an appointment with the Chief Minister to apprise him of our concerns regarding the incident that happened at Dimatali, Rajnagar, but unfortunately, he could not give us time due to his busy schedule. We hope he will certainly listen to our voice through different mediums and take action,” he added.
On being asked whether the mosque is still closed, he said, “On the days of annual fair and festival, the whole mosque was cordoned off by the police personnel. So far we know no Namaz has been offered at the mosque from the day administration intervened in the dispute.”
