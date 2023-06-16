Guwahati: The Tripura Police arrested at least seven Bangladeshi nationals and four Rohingya refugees from the Kadamtala area in Dharmanagar for entering the Indian territory without valid documents.

The police arrested them while they were travelling to Karimganja in south Assam to board a train for Delhi.

According to a police officer, the police patrolling party received a tip about some individuals travelling suspiciously in three cars.

“The beat patrolling police personnel informed officials of Kadamtala Police Station. Soon after they received the information, police personnel rushed to the inter-state check post and intercepted all three vehicles. After preliminary interrogation, the team confirmed that the group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals with the help of three Indian touts crossed over the border to reach Delhi,” the officer said.

He further claimed that the individuals have entered India through the Kailashahar area under the Unakoti district without any valid documents.

The seven Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Rahman Ali (30), Janantara (19) and Khaleda Begum (19), all residents of the Chittagong area of Bangladesh and Karima Begum (28), Abbas Howlader (35) and Al-Hafiz (18) of Barisal district of Bangladesh.

The arrested Rohingyas were identified as Mohammad Alam Sa (20), Kumair Bibi (18), Farida Begum (18) and Shafela Begum (18).

Recently, five Rohingya refuges were arrested from the Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district on May 19 for illegally crossing the border. In a similar incident, three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Gomati district for staying illegally with Indian residents on May 2.

