Guwahati: The Tripura Police arrested at least seven Bangladeshi nationals and four Rohingya refugees from the Kadamtala area in Dharmanagar for entering the Indian territory without valid documents.
The police arrested them while they were travelling to Karimganja in south Assam to board a train for Delhi.
According to a police officer, the police patrolling party received a tip about some individuals travelling suspiciously in three cars.
“The beat patrolling police personnel informed officials of Kadamtala Police Station. Soon after they received the information, police personnel rushed to the inter-state check post and intercepted all three vehicles. After preliminary interrogation, the team confirmed that the group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals with the help of three Indian touts crossed over the border to reach Delhi,” the officer said.
He further claimed that the individuals have entered India through the Kailashahar area under the Unakoti district without any valid documents.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The seven Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Rahman Ali (30), Janantara (19) and Khaleda Begum (19), all residents of the Chittagong area of Bangladesh and Karima Begum (28), Abbas Howlader (35) and Al-Hafiz (18) of Barisal district of Bangladesh.
The arrested Rohingyas were identified as Mohammad Alam Sa (20), Kumair Bibi (18), Farida Begum (18) and Shafela Begum (18).
Recently, five Rohingya refuges were arrested from the Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district on May 19 for illegally crossing the border. In a similar incident, three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Gomati district for staying illegally with Indian residents on May 2.
Also Read | Pradyot Debbarma criticises Governor for not giving appointment to TISF delegation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim landslide: BRO personnel clear road blockage in Singtam
- Assam Guv releases Urdu edition of book ‘Great Minds on India’
- Important things tourists should know before visiting Abu Dhabi
- Union Min R K Ranjan Singh cancels his progs in Kerala, leaves for Manipur
- Tripura: Bangladeshi nationals, Rohingyas held near Assam border
- COVID-19: India logs 96 fresh cases, active case tally down to 2,017