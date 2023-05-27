Agartala: Tripura Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday said that the state has no dearth of unique products that can qualify for all the parameters of Geographical Indication tag.

Addressing an awareness oriented seminar on Geographical Indication, the Minister listed a few of the products that are exclusively produced in Tripura and deeply rooted to the state’s culture.

Tripura Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Referring to the indigenous rice beer, which is largely produced by the tribal communities in Tripura, the Minister said, “Indigenous rice beer–popularly called Langi – is brewed in the rural households of our tribal brothers and sisters, and is part of the state’s culture. This beer not only tastes far better than the bottled beer sold in the licensed foreign liquor shops, it is also brewed in a hygienic atmosphere.”

Apart from that, he said, the state has plenty of fruits, vegetables and dishes that are unique and could not be found elsewhere.

“For example, jackfruit is an important fruit of our state. In summer, a huge quality of jackfruit is produced here mostly in stand alone trees. The taste of Tripura jackfruit is the best. ‘Gudak’ is another traditional dish that is inseparable from the state’s food culture. Despite being an indigenous dish primarily, ‘Gudak’ is a part of platter even in the plains,” the Minister told the gathering of farmers associated with pineapple cultivation.

The event was organized by North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) under the assitance of Ministry of DONER, Government of India. Recently the Queen Variety of Pineapple secured place in 13 North East produced that were GI tagged.

A total of 200 farmers received GI tagging certification from NERAMAC.

