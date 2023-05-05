Agartala: The Tripura government has been planning to establish a Homeopathic medical college in the state to lay more emphasis on alternative medical practices that can supplement allopathic treatment.
Addressing the one-day orientation programme of CHOs on Homeopathic medicines for mother and children care, Dr. Saha said, “We have plans to set up a Homeopathic medical college here in Tripura as a lot of people in our state have faith in this medium of treatment. Whatever may be the discipline of medicine, the principal objective of the government is to make treatment accessible for all.”
According to Dr Saha, this issue was discussed during his meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and some letters were also exchanged with the Ayush Ministry. “Whenever the Ayush Ministry has sought any approval from the state government it was done instantly. The Union Minister has told me time and again that Ayush needs to be promoted in every state,” the Chief Minister said.
He said the present government never blended the development of the state with politics, unlike the Left. “We never mix up politics with other things. When the Left was in power, politics was the principal driving force of everything. Even health professionals and doctors were also not spared from its narrow politics. Today, this culture has been uprooted from the state,” said Dr Saha.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Referring to India’s history, Dr. Saha said, “Once upon a time India was the centre of all kinds of education and research. Institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila were set up here and scholars from all across the world used to visit this country to acquire knowledge. On the other hand, today’s parents feel proud if their children are studying abroad. That glory needs to be restored again and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in that direction.”
Also Read | Drug menace in Tripura an international ploy to destroy youths: CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: 49 churches participate in 1st inter-denominational futsal tourney
- Manipur violence: Students from Nagaland stranded amid tensions
- Manipur: CRPF tasked to oversee security forces, RAF deployment
- Arunachal Pradesh reports eight new COVID-19 cases
- Will never allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata
- Guwahati international airport sees 39 pc jump in winter footfall