Agartala: The Tripura government has been planning to establish a Homeopathic medical college in the state to lay more emphasis on alternative medical practices that can supplement allopathic treatment.

Addressing the one-day orientation programme of CHOs on Homeopathic medicines for mother and children care, Dr. Saha said, “We have plans to set up a Homeopathic medical college here in Tripura as a lot of people in our state have faith in this medium of treatment. Whatever may be the discipline of medicine, the principal objective of the government is to make treatment accessible for all.”

Addressed the state-level orientation of Ayush CHOs on Homeopathy Health Care for Mother & Child organized by the State Ayush Mission at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala today.



Along with Allopathy & Ayurvedic treatment, Homeopathy is also effective for health safety of… pic.twitter.com/lSSGy44O08 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 4, 2023

According to Dr Saha, this issue was discussed during his meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and some letters were also exchanged with the Ayush Ministry. “Whenever the Ayush Ministry has sought any approval from the state government it was done instantly. The Union Minister has told me time and again that Ayush needs to be promoted in every state,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the present government never blended the development of the state with politics, unlike the Left. “We never mix up politics with other things. When the Left was in power, politics was the principal driving force of everything. Even health professionals and doctors were also not spared from its narrow politics. Today, this culture has been uprooted from the state,” said Dr Saha.

Referring to India’s history, Dr. Saha said, “Once upon a time India was the centre of all kinds of education and research. Institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila were set up here and scholars from all across the world used to visit this country to acquire knowledge. On the other hand, today’s parents feel proud if their children are studying abroad. That glory needs to be restored again and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in that direction.”

