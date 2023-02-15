Agartala: Political clashes between rival political parties heightened tension in different parts of the state hours after the high-octane poll campaign for the sixty-member assembly constituency culminated on Tuesday evening.

Massive clashes broke out between the party supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and TIPRA, the ruling party of TTAADC areas, at Lalsinghmura, a mixed populated area under Bishalgarh subdivision of Sepahijala district (Charilam Assembly Constituency) leaving over ten BJP workers injured. The injured persons were shifted to the GBP hospital for treatment after the clashes.

As per the available information, there was a public meeting of TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman at the Lalsinghmura area this afternoon. As soon as the public meeting ended, clashes broke out between the local BJP workers and TIPRA workers gathered at the meeting venue.

Police sources said a mob vandalised several vehicles and motorcycles parked in the area and ransacked a BJP office. Soon security personnel were deployed in the area to hold control of the situation.

“The situation is under control now. Peace has been restored with the heavy deployment of security personnel in troubled areas to avert any kind of untoward incident. Those who are injured in the attacks have been shifted to GBP hospital Agartala for treatment,” a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Khukan Ghosh, one of the injured persons who have been referred to GBP hospital Agartala for treatment said, “The TIPRA workers went on a rampage in the Sikharia village after their public meeting ended. All the BJP workers present there were mercilessly thrashed by the TIPRA activists. Our local booth office was vandalised completely.”

When asked what led to the clashes, he said, “The TIPRA workers attacked them just because of their party affiliation.”

Meanwhile, TIPRA leaders turned down the allegations levelled by the BJP workers. TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman also paid a visit to the injured persons at GBP hospital Agartala.

“There is a clear attempt to create tension in Charilam by BJP. I appeal to all that any reaction from our workers will only help them create polarization. Please stay calm and understand that they want violence so that they can divide the Tiprasa/Bengali unity in the area,” Debbarman alleged.

In a similar incident, scuffle erupted between Congress and BJP workers at Brajapur village under Charilam assembly constituency late on Tuesday night. Party workers of both sides suffered injuries in the face off. The injured persons had been shifted to Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

