One of the most lasting impacts of the India-Pakistan partition, at least in the Northeast, can be seen in Tripura’s puppetry industry. Many believe that had it not been for the partition, the state may never have developed a rich puppetry culture. However, seven decades after the partition, puppetry is endangered and needs immediate government attention.
The heydays of puppetry
India’s partition, and independence, meant a massive influx of refugees from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, into Tripura. The refugees brought with them the art of puppetry and it caught on so quickly that by 1960, puppetry became the government’s main ‘weapon’ in spreading social......
