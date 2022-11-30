Agartala: Tension ran high in the Charilam area under the Sepahijala district of Tripura following clashes between the CPIM and BJP workers. Bhanu Lal Saha, the CPIM MLA from the Bishalgarh assembly constituency, was also injured owing to the conflicts. About eight CPIM workers suffered injuries, while some BJP workers were wounded.

According to available information, the CPIM party had a pre-scheduled mass deputation and street corner in the Charilam market area. BJP workers, on the other hand, also started to mobilise in front of the party office in the market. As a result, workers of both parties got engaged in a heated exchange of words which later turned into stone pelting on each other.

According to local sources, BJP workers allegedly launched unprovoked attacks on the CPIM workers, which drew retaliation. Several party workers of both parties sustained injuries on the head and other parts of the body.

CPIM MLA Bhanu Lal Saha, who went there to address the meeting, was also injured during the clashes.

Sensing trouble, police and TSR Jawans were deployed in the area. Sources in the police said crude oil bombs were hurled that led to injuries. Police have been trying to bring the situation under control. TSR Jawans have been pressed into law and order duty in the area.

A journalist covering the incident was also injured.

One CPIM worker, Sahid Miah, succumbed to the injuries he had suffered during the clashes. The injured person has been identified as Sahid Miah, a resident of Uttar Mura in Charilam. He was rushed to GBP hospital in critical condition but he was not responding to the medications. He breathed his last in the trauma care centre.

Further details regarding the incident are still awaited.

