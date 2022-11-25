SILCHAR: Three Rohingya girls and an alleged woman trafficking racket member were held by rail police from a train at Dharmanagar railway station in the North Tripura district of Tripura on Thursday.

Sources said railway police, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap at Dharmanagar rail station on Thursday night and held three Rohingya girls – Jahara Begum (21), Mustakim (18) and Halima Akhtar (18) and a suspected woman trafficking racket member Ahmed Ali from a train. The Police also recovered three fake Indian Aadhar cards from the girls who were about to be taken to New Delhi by Ahmed Ali.

A preliminary probe into the matter found that a person, S. Ali, handed over the three Rohingya girls to Ahmed Ali, a resident of Rangauti in Tripura’s Unakoti district, at inter-state bus terminus (ISBT), Dharmanagar on Thursday morning. The girls and Ahmed Ali were later handed over to the Dharmanagar police. On Friday, they were produced before a court in Dharmanagar and sent to judicial custody, sources said.

An official at Dharmanagar police station said the investigation into the case has also found that the Rohingya girls were living in Bangladesh, and it is being investigated how the girls came to India (Tripura).

Notably, six Bangladesh nationals were arrested in Kailasahar on Thursday after being found without valid documents and Rs 4950 in cash (Indian currency), six mobile phones, two fake Indian Aadhar cards and a bank passbook (SBI).

During police interrogation, the arrested Bangladeshis confessed that they had illegally entered India via the India-Bangladesh international border on November 23 and were about to go to Tamil Nadu by train in search of work. They illegally sneaked into Indian territory (Tripura) with the help of a person (agent) in Bangladesh.

Three more Bangladesh nationals were held in Churaibari in the North Tripura district on Thursday. Two mobile phones, fake Indian documents and some Bangladesh and Indian currencies were found in their possession. During police interrogation, the arrested foreigners confessed that they had come to India illegally via an Indo-Bangla international border in West Bengal. After they came to India, they went to Tamil Nadu and worked in a garment store there. They had made fake Indian documents with the help of an agent and were about to return to Bangladesh, but they were caught by the police.

