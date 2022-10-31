Tripura: PM Modi's visit deferred to November 

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Tripura in the month of November. Top sources in the state BJP informed EastMojo that his visit is likely to be in the second or third week of November.

“Things are yet to be finalised but he will visit Tripura to attend a series of events including the inauguration of new dwellings constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and political rallies for BJP supporters. The final timetable is yet to reach us,” said the party source.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Prime Minister’s visit to the state was scheduled on October 27-28. His public meetings have been postponed due to other engagements.

“The Prime Minister’s public address at Swami Vivekananda stadium will give the party’s poll preparations a new direction. This will help boost the morale of party workers, which has been hit by recent political developments after a number of defections from the saffron camp. His visit will breathe new life into the party’s electioneering process,” a senior party leader said.

Meanwhile, a team of top party leaders has visited Tripura to assess the ground situation. BJP National joint general secretary V Satish, Central observer for the party Mahesh Sharma, and poll in-charge Mahendra Singh have chaired marathon meetings with party workers at different levels.

The objective of the meetings, sources said, is to train the party leadership regarding the polls and examine the party’s organisational strengths and weaknesses.

Mahendra Singh had declared that a two-third majority (40 seats out of 60) is the goal that BJP is eyeing for in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The equation is clear. The BJP wants an out-and-out majority. If Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) has established its unbreakable hold in the tribal-dominated 20 seats, the BJP, for this election, has set its eye on the rest of the 40 seats. CPI(M) and Congress are the main rivals in the plains for the BJP,” a senior leader said.

Mahesh Sharma has been working all across the state taking reviews of the rural units, while V Satish had guided the state leadership with election strategies here in Agartala.

Also read | Morbi bridge collapse toll mounts to 132; two missing, search continues in river

Trending Stories









