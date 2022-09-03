Tripura: CM orders intensive campaign against drug abuse in schools 

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed grave concern over the state’s youth’s growing propensity to drugs and other intoxicants.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Mukhyamantri Sustha Sishu Sustha Kishore Abhiyan (MSSKA 3.0) at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Saha said, “It makes no sense to improve our health infrastructure or introduce new and advanced treatment facilities if our next generation becomes dependent on such addictive substances. The department alone can’t do anything; it is a social battle that needs to be fought together.”

He said, “Under this scheme, health workers will visit each and every college and school to provide children and teenage students with free doses of health supplements. These health supplements significantly help in the growth of the students in the crucial formative years.”

The CM directed the health officials to make the students aware of the risk factors associated with drug abuse, apart from carrying out routine work.

“Since all schools and colleges will be covered under this programme, officials should also speak to the students and inform them about the kind of dangers they may face if they don’t quit drugs. The officials must take the responsibility as a part of their duty,” said Saha.

He also appealed to the people to stop consuming tobacco as the state had recently recorded an alarming rise in cancer cases because of tobacco use.

The health department has recently identified a total of 57 educational institutions in the West Tripura district where as many as 193 children were found to be active injecting drug users. Among them, 62 drug users had been diagnosed with HIV positive, a source in the state health and family welfare told EastMojo on the condition of anonymity.

Sources said among these 57 educational institutions, 47 are schools and the rest are colleges and universities. “The real numbers would be much more than what we have found in our survey,” sources said.

