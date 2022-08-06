Tripura to appoint data security expert to mitigate cyber threats

Agartala: The Tripura government will appoint a data security expert to mitigate issues posing cyber security threats, Principal Secretary of the Information Technology Department, Puneet Agarwal, said.

Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat, Agarwal said, “The state government has rolled out a Data Centre Policy for setting up a dedicated data centre here in the state. Recently an MoU was signed between NIXI and CSS to establish a sophisticated data centre here in the state. This calls for the protection of the data being stored here in the centres which prompted the state government to hire cyber security experts to thwart these threats. The process of appointment is underway”.

Apart from that, the state government has also taken up several schemes to create and promote a startup ecosystem based on information technology.

He said, “Several incentives have been introduced for the IT-based industries and promote an ecosystem suitable for the growth of new entrepreneurs. We are also funding new ideas from students by setting up incubation centres in institutions like TIT, NIT, Techno College and ICFAI university. The top five students are getting fund support of Rs 1 lakh for carrying forward their research and developing prototypes. The start-up companies that have successfully passed certain parameters are also given funds support of Rs 10 lakh. Apart from that, Rs 50 crore has been allocated for providing support to the entrepreneurs.”

On being asked how many companies have so far shown interest to invest in Tripura, he said, “Several companies showed interest to invest in Tripura during the destination Tripura investment summit. So far two companies have sought space from us to start operations in the IT building. Another company called PRAN is also interested in coming over here. We are looking forward to working with them.”

Besides, efforts are also afoot to strengthen the State Wide Area Network (SWAN) across the state by increasing the bandwidth speed to 10 MB per second.

“For people who do not have access to the internet, CSCs are functioning from where government services can be availed through the village level entrepreneurs (VLE). As of now, there are 1,153 CSCs functioning and for those areas where CSCs could not be established, we are starting CSC services on wheels. Already orders have been placed for 27 vehicles. These vehicles will provide mobile CSC services,” he said.

According to the top official, a total of 450 offices have been connected with internet facilities and 228 government services have been made available online.

