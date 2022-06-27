Agartala: Sporadic incidents of violence rocked Tripura after the results of by-elections in four assembly constituencies were declared on Sunday.

Several Congress party offices were ransacked and later set on fire while leaders and workers of the opposition parties remained at the receiving end of the violence unleashed by a section of miscreants believed to have allegiance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Two Congress party offices were ransacked by unidentified miscreants at Belonia under South Tripura and Khowai district. The attacks took place shortly after the violent face-off between Congress and BJP supporters at Agartala.

Local Congress leaders of Belonia said some motor-cycle borne miscreants landed at the Congress Bhavan all of a sudden and broke open the lock put on the main entrance. Valuables and furniture from the building were thrown out and later set on fire. Before the locals could stop the miscreants, they had fled, he said.

At Khowai NC Avenue, miscreants ran amok in the city, threatening and intimidating opposition party supporters. The local Block Congress Office bore the brunt as BJP supporters allegedly indulged in massive vandalism in the office premises and the wreckage were dragged out to set ablaze.

In the meantime, TIPRA leader and MLA from Shimna Brishaketu Debbarma was also attacked at Khowai area while returning from Surma after discharging his poll related responsibilities for their party candidate Baburam Satnami.

Debbarman said both the windshields of his car were vandalized and his PSO sustained grave injuries after a gang of miscreants with saffron colors applied on their faces went on a rampage. “My party colleague Bidyut Debbarma was also roughed up. All of them were armed with sharp weapons and threatened us with dire consequences. We somehow managed to escape from the spot,” he told EastMojo.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The MLA also expressed disappointment with the police and said, “The police officials present there for law and order ignored what was happening to us.”

Similarly, attacks were carried out on shops, residences of several people at Madhupur, a semi-urban area located under Sepahijala district of Tripura. The locals protested the unruly behavior of ruling party workers and staged a road blockade in the main market. The police station was also gheraoed. After assurances from the police, the protests were lifted.

Under Bitarban area of 6-Agartala assembly constituency, a country-made gun was seized from the residence of one Radha Bhattacharjee. Police said they were informed about some people trying to create nuisance in the area. When the police reached the spot, some locals pointed out that a large number of lethal weapons and arms were stored at the residence of Radha Bhattacharjee. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the country-made gun was seized. Police from Ramnagar police outpost carried out the raid.

As per reports, several motorcycles, vehicles were vandalized in post-poll violence shortly after the by-poll results, and to maintain the law and order situation Section 144 has been imposed in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas.

Meanwhile, a set of special directives have been issued that include ban on pillion riders in motorcycles, collection of brickbats, no more than two motorcycles allowed to run along each other, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has also reiterated that the party workers of the ruling BJP abstain from violence. In a tweet, Dr Saha slammed the opposition Congress party for inciting violence and appealed to the party workers not to lose temper.

“I strongly condemn the brutal attack of the Congress goons on our Karykarta Shri Bishal Chakraborty after the results of the bye-poll were declared. This evening I visited the AGMC Hospital & consulted with the doctors regarding his health. I pray for his speedy recovery & urge my karyakartas not to lose their temper even after such violent attacks,” the Chief Minister said.

Also read: Tripura poll violence: Section 144 imposed in Agartala

Trending Stories









