Kohima: In less than 24 hours, Nagaland heads to polls to elect a new government that will come to power for the next five years. However, despite government assurances, the state has witnessed a series of election-related violence across the state.

At the time of filing this report, the police had registered 32 cases and arrested 42 in matters of election-related violence, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law & Order, Sandeep Tamgadge told EastMojo.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Following violent incidents, clashes and stone pelting incidents reported from the Wokha district, the police officer told EastMojo they had deployed several security forces in the region to ensure safe, free and fair polls.

Elaborating on the Wokha district, he mentioned the Chukitong range under the 37 Tyui Assembly Constituency (AC) and Wokha village, Wokha town and Longsa village under 38-Wokha AC.

Such has been the frequency of violence in Wokha that following the latest clash on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Wokha Ajit Kumar Ranjan imposed Section 144 CrPC in two assembly constituencies until March 3, a day after counting is completed.

In 37-Tyui Ac, four candidates in the fray, including deputy chief minister and home minister Y Patton (BJP), Y Kikon (RJD), Senchumo Lotha (JD-U), and Hayithung Lotha (Independent). As for 38-Wokha AC, the candidates in the fray are Mhonbemo Humtsoe (NCP), Renponthung Ezung (BJP), and Wobenthung Lotha (INC).

While local sources informed that the recent clashes at Wokha were reported between party workers from the BJP and NCP, the Wokha BJP President, Subenthang Kithan said that such incidents are “a nature of election”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, he denied the party’s involvement in pre-poll violence. Those creating violence, he observed, are “playing rough” as they are on the “losing side”. The NCP Wokha also filed FIRs alleging attacks on the houses of individuals.

Talking about the violence in the region, a resident of Wokha told EastMojo that Wokha town had become a playground for Wokha village and Longsa village. “Threatening, vandalising, destruction of property and all kinds of violence has been a part and parcel of the General Assembly elections here,” the resident said.

Worryingly, election-related violence in Wokha is not isolated, rather, a continuation of the last election. In 2018, police registered 11 cases for election-related offences in the Wokha district. While 11 were arrested, 6 accused were charge-sheeted.

Besides the Wokha district, election-related violent incidents have also been reported in Mokokchung and Mon districts.

In Mokokchung district, following the death of an abducted person identified as Imkongchiba Kichu (34) from Chungtia village under 28-Koridang AC, the DC clamped Section 144 CrPC in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Saturday, the DC also directed the search and seizure of licensed and unlicensed arms and ammunition.

In the 24-Angetyongpang AC, stone pelting and firing incidents were also reported between political parties.

Likewise, election-related incidents were also reported from parts of Dimapur, Zunheboto, Longleng, Mon and Noklak districts.

To prevent violence or trouble in any part of the state, Tamgadge said additional forces from outside the state have been assigned to election-related processes.

Also Read | Nagaland, Meghalaya 2023: Any guesses for the biggest loser this election?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









