IIT Guwahati incubated startup introduces robots for oil tank maintenance

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) incubated startup, Beta Tank Robotics, has unveiled two cutting-edge robotic solutions designed to efficiently maintain and clean petroleum tanks. The robots eliminate the need for hazardous human entry. This innovation is poised to revolutionise the oil industry, enhancing safety, cost-effectiveness, and environmental responsibility.

Beta Tank Robotics, incubated at IITG-Technology Incubation Centre in 2019, secured funding under the ‘Startup Nurturing, Enabling and Handholding (SNEH)’ program by OIL India Limited. The significance of these robots lies in their potential to mitigate risks associated with human entry into petroleum tanks, a situation that major oil corporations often grapple with due to potential liabilities and reputational hazards.

The two innovative solutions currently offered by Beta Tank Robotics are a robot designed to clean crude oil tank bottom sludge and another robot specialized in water-washing and stripping retail outlet petrol pump tanks. These robots have distinct advantages over their global counterparts.

Professor Senthilmurugan, Chairperson of IITG – Technology Incubation Centre, lauded Beta Tank Robotics’ journey and highlighted the ecosystem’s role in their success. Captain D. Chandrasekhar, the founder of Beta Tank Robotics, expressed his long-standing dream of creating these robots, which finally became a reality thanks to the support of OIL India.

Captain Chandrasekhar emphasised the technological superiority of these robots, including their compact design, pump system, and neatly contained umbilicals. Professor Uday Shanker Dixit, Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Guwahati and Mentor of Beta Tank, recognised the robots’ potential to revolutionize the cleaning of oil tanks and other industrial applications.

The robots are currently undergoing rigorous safety inspections to meet the stringent standards of the petroleum industry. Beta Tank Robotics was honored with the Best Startup Award at the India Energy Week Summit in February 2023 and has since received numerous requests for various oil industry robotic applications.

