FIFA World Cup 2022: Round of 16 matches on December 6

Guwahati: The last two matches of Round of 16 are scheduled for today, December 6. In the first match Morocco will face Spain at the Education City Stadium and later at night, Portugal will play against Switzerland.

Spain finished second in Group E after a shock defeat against Japan in their final group game. While they might have one of the best squads in the tournament, Morocco, who edged Canada to a 2-1 victory last week, will look to continue their winning streak.

In one of just two all-European ties, Portugal and Switzerland, who experienced very different fortunes in their final group fixtures, will try to seal a place in the quarter finals. While Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will be the favourites to progress into the quarter finals, Switzerland will be looking to emulate Portugal like South Korea did in the final match pf the group stage.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Round of 16 Matches today

Spain vs Morocco: 8.30 PM (IST)

Portugal vs Switzerland: 12.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup: Where to watch

All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to live stream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema App.

